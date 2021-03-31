Peoria Riverfront Museum visitors love the new exhibits, happy the museum is back

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since the Peoria Riverfront Museum re-opened its doors in early March, business has been booming.

Peoria Riverfront Museum President & CEO John Morris said museums are some of the safest places to visit during the pandemic, citing a study.

“There’s a lot of room in a museum…Look around this giant lobby and the galleries…People tend not to get on top of each other anyway when they’re looking at exhibitions, so it’s a safe place,” he said.

Morris said the new exhibits have been a big hit, and there is something for everyone at the museum.

WMBD spoke with museum-goers to see how they are enjoying their visit.

“I just love watching movies here, getting to look at the gift shop, and just having fun with my friends and family here,” said Brady Richardson, 10.

“The museum here has an intriguing mix of famous and lesser known artists which was wonderful for me to see,” said Nathan Dirnberger, who stopped by while in town picking up a motorcycle.

The museum has unveiled three new exhibits this month alone, with more to come later this year.

“Coming Memorial Day Weekend is the biggest T-Rex exhibition in the country, coming to us from New York City’s famous American Museum of National History and we, Peoria, are the launchpad for the national tour,” said Morris.

The dinosaur will be on a World Tour for seven years, and after Peoria, will not return to United States until next year.

“This typically would go to a city 10 to 20 times the size of Peoria, so this is going to be a big deal for us,” said Morris.