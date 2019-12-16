Peoria Ronald McDonald House opens, community celebrates monumental facility

PEORIA, Ill. — Not only will the new Peoria Ronald McDonald House provide hundreds of volunteer opportunities for the local community, it will also serve hundreds of families.

“To see this house built and to think about the families that it’s going to help, the way that it helped us, it’s just amazing,” said Simmons, a local spokesperson family for RMDH. “I can’t even believe it. I’m almost speechless.”

Families, donors, supporters, and friends all gathered at the Peoria Ronald McDonald House Monday to unveil the new facility in an all-day celebration.

I think it’s breath taking to be able to come over the bridge on your way into Peoria and you can just see it and at nighttime it’s almost like a beacon of light that’s really welcoming and calling the families here. Melissa Skinner-Liberman, Board Chair | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois

The Peoria RMH is about 40,000 sq. ft and four stories. It will be located at the corner of Spalding Avenue and NE Monroe Street downtown. The first floor is reserved for community spaces. This includes a large central family/guest kitchen, a 50-person dining room, a family room, toy store, game room, arts & crafts room, and community room. There will also be a playground outside with a secure access point. Parking will be available in a lot we are in the process to purchase across the street off Spalding.

The Peoria RMH will have a total of 22 mini-suites available when the doors open, which will be located on the second and third floors of the building. Each mini-suite sleeps up to five guests and includes a private bathroom. The fourth floor will be shelled-out for future expansion.

Local artists living with disabilities helped create a sense of vibrancy for the Peoria Ronald McDonald House. 31 artists created over 190 pieces to be on display all made possible by a grant from Grace and Peace Lutheran Church.

“I’m not saying this lightly,” said Mayor of Peoria Jim Ardis. “God has blessed this community with the Ronald McDonald house.”

Facing a medical crisis as a child is nothing short of scary and life-changing. The same goes for parents. What started as a dream three years ago is now a reality for families looking for support.

“This is a building that’s been built on a lot of love,” said Campaign Co-Chair Terry Clark. “This community loves people, loves to take care of people, and we’re just so thrilled to be part of it.”

“Thank you all for going before each family that’s going to step in the front doors of this building and call this place home in a very hard time,” said Julie Locke-Moore.

The new Peoria Ronald McDonald House will serve over 700 families annually, providing a new sense of home for families in a medical situation.

The capital campaign for the Peoria Ronald McDonald House is still going strong with many individuals giving and adopt-the-house sponsorship opportunities still available.

Donations can be made online at rmhc-centralillinois.org/donate, or you may mail it to P.O. Box 5354, Peoria, IL 61601-5354. Donations at $1,000 and above will be recognized on a donor wall planned at the entry of the Peoria RMH. For more information about sponsorship opportunities or the Adopt-the-Room Program, contact CEO Kelly Thompson at kt@rmhc-centralillinois.org or at (309) 401-2525.