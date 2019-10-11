Peoria to take final action on sale of recreational marijuana

PEORIA, Ill. — On Tuesday, Peoria city council members will decide whether to allow the sale of recreational marijuana.

City Manager Patrick Urich tells WMBD final votes will be held on October 15th before a budget discussion.

Approving the ordinances would not only mean sale becomes legal, it also dictates where certain marijuana businesses can operate within the city.

Documents show cannabis dispensaries, cultivation centers, and craft growers will be able to operate in industrial districts and special uses in agricultural and commercial districts. Cannabis businesses will also be restricted from opening near places like schools and religious organizations.

There are three recreational marijuana licenses available in the five-county area during the first wave in spring 2020. Leaders say that could open up in the second wage, depending on how much the market can take and how fast cultivation centers can send supply.

Leaders say the industry will grow jobs, bring in tax revenue, and promote a financially sound government.