PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria woman is in custody accused of stabbing someone.

Officers say around 3:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Shelley and Antoinette Streets on reports of the stabbing.

When they arrived they found a woman with stab wounds to the neck and lip.

Peoria police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

At this point, no names have been released.

This story will be updated.