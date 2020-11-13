Peoria woman shot in face while sitting in car

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was shot in the face while sitting in a car in Peoria Thursday night.

At 5:24 p.m., Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating five rounds fired near the 2100 block of West Oregon.

Officers located a female that had been shot in the face while sitting in a car. Police say the victim was conscious and alert and breathing on scene. She was transported to a local hospital.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

There’s no suspect information at this time.

