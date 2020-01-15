Peoria’s Four Points Sheraton clearing inspections, plans to open by end of January

PEORIA, Ill.– Another delay in the opening of a Peoria hotel. Peoria’s Four Points Sheraton is waiting for inspections to clear before opening tentatively by the end of this month.

Internal paperwork showed the hotel was aiming for Wednesday, Jan 15, but sources tell WMBD that it’s still about seven to 10 business days out.

Local officials say it’s a much-awaited opening that’ll spur investments, conventions and an economic boost.

We’re excited about it. We think it’s going to be a great development. We’re glad that the Four Points will be revitilized, and a new and exciting place. It has been a long time, but the finished product will be well worth it, I’m sure. So, we’re excited about the new development in downtown, the activity that it’ll create, and support so we think it’s great news. Michael Freilinger, President/CEO | Downtown Development Corporation of Peoria

The hotel comes equipped with over 300 rooms and will be one of the Peoria area’s largest hotel after renovations.