Person shot on W. Ann St. in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A person was shot Monday night in the 2200 block of W. Ann St., according to Peoria Police.

A Peoria Police desk sergeant said multiple ShotSpotter alerts went off around 9:20 p.m. in the area. The sergeant said police then responded to a person that was knocking on a door to alert that they had been shot. That person was then taken to the hospital. At this time, officers did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.