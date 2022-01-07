PFS honoring actress Betty White with a fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local shelter is honoring late actress and animal lover Betty White. It’s just in time for what would have been her 100th birthday.

Pets for Seniors is a Peoria nonprofit which specializes in pairing senior animals with senior people. It also offers regular adoptions.

To celebrate White’s adoration for animals the shelter is holding a “#BettyWhiteChallenge” on its Facebook page.

Supporters can donate through Facebook and are also encouraged to post a picture of their pet.

The money from this fundraiser will go toward the organization’s “Helping Hands Program”.

The fund helps seniors pay for their adopted pet’s medical expenses.

“As we can build that fund. Those Helping Hands Funds. That will definitely allow us to make those senior citizens comfortable in committing to an animal knowing that they have assistance going forward,” said Pets For Seniors Board President Jennifer Stanley.

If you’d like to donate on White’s birthday or ahead of time, just visit PFS’s Facebook page.