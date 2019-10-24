Pinecrest overpass to be replaced next year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Some major repairs are coming to a dangerous East Peoria overpass.

The Pinecrest overpass is set to be replaced and both ramps from Interstate 74 will be worked on.

It’s part of Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois initiative.

This comes after multiple semi-trucks have clipped the overpass causing danger for many drivers.

WMBD spoke with an IDOT spokesman who tells us the work will start in 2020 and last a full construction season.

“There’s $7.2 million in the program to replace the bridge and the interchange there. By doing so, it’ll be built with a higher clearance,” said IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell.

The Rebuild Illinois Capital Program starts in 2020 and goes through 2025.

