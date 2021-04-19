Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

FILE – Amy Coney Barrett speaks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who runs the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday, April 19, 2021 that he has an agreement with Barrett, who last fall was approved by the Republican-led Senate to joint the court just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned.

Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year. Coney Barrett, 49, was approved last fall by the Republican-led Senate just weeks after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was the third justice selected by then-President Donald Trump and she replaced Ginsburg, the court’s most prominent liberal, gave the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Politico reported earlier Monday that Barrett had a deal for a book about how judges should avoid letting their decisions be shaped by personal feelings, but did not identify the publisher. Other Supreme Court justices who have released books in recent years include Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor.