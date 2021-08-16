Skip to content
AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos
Politics
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 09:35 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 09:35 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Seven people dead at Kabul airport amid evacuation chaos.
