WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send an unofficial delegation comprised of former senior officials to Taiwan shortly after the self-governed island holds an election for a new president this weekend, a move that could upset Beijing in an already-fragile bilateral relationship.

A senior administration official confirmed the plan on Wednesday without offering more details, but said such a face-to-face meeting was the “most effective way” to engage the new Taiwanese government and convey U.S. policy in the region.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans, said the administration believed the move would contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Beijing, which claims that Taiwan is part of China and vows to unify with it eventually, said Thursday that it firmly opposes any official exchange between the U.S. and Taiwan. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning didn’t say whether China regards the planned delegation as a form of “official exchange.”

In August 2022, Beijing reacted angrily by firing missiles and blockading the island after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping, at his most recent meeting with President Joe Biden in November, called Taiwan the “most sensitive issue” in U.S.-Chinese relations.

Washington has a security pact with Taiwan to provide it with sufficient hardware and technology to deter any armed attack from the mainland. The U.S. has stepped up support for Taiwan and its democratically elected government in recent years as Beijing ratchets up military and diplomatic pressure on the island.

The U.S. government officially takes no side on the island’s statehood but insists the differences must be resolved peacefully. Biden told Xi in November that the U.S. government opposes any unilateral change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

The Biden administration has endorsed no political party or candidate in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Beijing, for its part, has made it clear that it does not want a victory by Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, the candidate from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party known for its pro-independence leaning.

Lai is considered the front-runner in the race, but Hou Yu-ih from the opposition Kuomintang party trails closely. Kuomintang opposes independence, but it does not support unification with the mainland, either.

Beijing has labeled Lai as a “Taiwan independence element,” and Chinese officials have suggested to Taiwan voters that they could be choosing between war and peace, for Beijing has vowed to annex the island forcibly should it declare independence. Lai, however, is unlikely to take such a drastic step.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, that the “upcoming elections are in the international spotlight” and that China’s “repeated interference steals the focus.” He added that Beijing “should stop messing with other countries’ elections & hold their own. Let the #Chinese people freely choose their leaders.”

The U.S. official acknowledged a period of higher tensions lies ahead with Taiwan’s presidential election but said there have been “contingency conversations” in the U.S. government for dealing with them. The official added that the White House also is engaging with Beijing on Taiwan to manage “difficult situations” and avoid unintended conflict.

The U.S. official also said the Biden administration opposes any outside interference in Taiwan’s election and that the administration has repeatedly raised the concern with Chinese officials.

Mao, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, responded by framing Taiwan’s election as a local Chinese affair in which foreign actors should not interfere. “We strongly oppose and deplore the U.S. making irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan region’s elections,” she said.