Clarification: United States-Syria-Republican Backlash story

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has rejected a U.S. plan to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in January, after Chile canceled a November meeting because of violent anti-government protests.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah didn't give any reason for the rejection Thursday but Malaysia is next year's host for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Chile's sudden withdrawal upset a U.S. plan to sign a modest trade agreement with China on the sidelines of the Nov. 16-17 meeting.