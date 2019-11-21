Biden courts Southern black mayors for 2020 endorsements

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reacts as he is introduced by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms during an assembly of Southern black mayors Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden has met with a group of Southern black mayors representing millions of voters in urban centers who could play a key role in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Thursday’s meeting is a signal of the importance of black voters to Biden’s bid for the Democratic nomination.

He’s faced a series of controversies and gaffes as a candidate but remains in the top tier because of his significant support from black voters.

His other primary rivals have all struggled to court black voters or erode Biden’s support with the most loyal and consistent constituency in the Democratic Party.