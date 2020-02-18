Bustos announces millions in funding for county housing authorities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced nearly $5 million in funding for central Illinois housing authorities within the 17th congressional district.

Tuesday, Bustos announced $4,848,508908 of nearly $23 million for the whole congressional district will go towards the following housing programs:

Peoria Housing Authority: $2,632,932

Housing Authority of the City of Pekin: $306,103

Fulton County Housing Authority: $749,639

Knox County Housing Authority: $1,159,834

“It’s crucial families across Illinois have access to affordable and reliable housing,” U.S. Rep. Bustos said. “Today’s announcement is a major investment in our communities and will equip our cities to help address this issue. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to support our neighbors through programs like these.”

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grants program, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Emergency Solutions Grants Program and the Public Housing Capital Funds program.

Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. Back in January, she announced more than $1.5 million in federal grants for numerous Peoria organizations.