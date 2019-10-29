Bustos Introduces legislation to invest in Rural Green Partnership

WASHINGTON- Congresswomen Cheri Bustos (IL-17) introduced a bill that would establish a program to provide secured loans to construct transportation infrastructure for anthropogenic carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

The Investing in Energy systems for the transport of CO 2 act would invest in pipelines that would allow CO 2 to be captured at industrial sources, such as manufacturing plants, and moved to areas where it can be permanently stored or beneficially used.

The legislation is part of Congresswomen Bustos Rural Green Partnership. The goal of the partnership is to introduce policies to combat climate change and spur economic growth.

“The Rural Green Partnership gives rural America – including families in Northwest and Central Illinois – a seat at the table as we tackle the climate crisis,” Congresswomen Bustos said.

Congresswoman Bustos introduced her Rural Green Partnership plan to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis earlier this year. Congresswoman Bustos hopes the investment in rural infrastructure will form the foundation of new green economic growth.