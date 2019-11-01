Capitol Hill pets dress up for Halloween

WASHINGTON (AP)–Pups dressed up as sharks, spiders, and even people, took over the Dirksen Senate Office building in Washington as part of Capitol Hill’s annual Halloween pet parade Thursday.

Staffers on the Hill took a break from their busy jobs, with many bringing their own dogs to participate. While others, instead, paraded their boss’s dogs.

Lexie Hosier, Staffer at Sen. Tom Tillis’ office said everyone celebrates at events like this.

“Senator Tillis just loves dogs and he likes to bring everyone together from both sides of the aisle to celebrate something we all love, and we all agree on is: Puppies are cute and they’re so fun when they’re all dressed up,” Hosier said.

A few noteworthy costumes included Disney’s ‘Minnie Mouse, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and the Wizard of Oz’s ‘Toto.’