SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) — Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) will interview to be Joe Biden’s running mate, according to Sen. Dick Durbin.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee has said he is going to pick a woman for vice president.

Duckworth holds the United States Senate seat previously held by Biden’s previous running mate, former President Barack Obama.