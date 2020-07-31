House Speaker Mike Madigan says ‘I have no plans to resign’ after alleged bribery scandal with ComEd

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — House Speaker Mike Madigan (D-Chicago) responded to criticisms from both sides of the political aisle regarding allegations of federal bribery with electric services company ComEd in a statement Thursday.

Madigan was implicated when court records showed ComEd, the largest utility company in the state, agreed to a deal with federal prosecutors to be fined $200 million to avoid criminal charges in a bribery scheme that involved secret payments to friends of Madigan.

Madigan said he spoke with many members the allegations made conversations of unity within the Democratic caucus difficult. WCIA’s Mark Maxwell reported several Democratic House members receiving personal calls from Madigan in an effort to see whether he can still count on their support.

Democrats aren’t the only members of the General Assembly calling for Madigan’s resignation. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) called for his resignation in a press release saying the federal charges “highlight a scheme solely for the benefit of Speaker Madigan”.

The full statement from Madigan reads:

I understand that the last couple weeks have been difficult for our caucus and party, and I have had many candid conversations with members of the Democratic caucus on this matter. The feedback is positive and demonstrates continued support for me and my leadership roles. I have no plans to resign. I have never made a legislative decision with improper motives and any claim otherwise is unfounded. I will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump, expand the Illinois congressional delegation and the majorities in the Illinois House and Senate. House Speaker Mike Madigan

