PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Congress begins the fall session, one of the top priorities for Illinois legislators is the Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill is reauthorized every five years to set policies regarding agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry. Illinois is the number one soybean producer, number two for corn production, and tenth in pork.

“It’s important to remember that agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois,” said Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.).

Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.) sits on the House Agriculture Committee. He said discussions have been productive with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure there is more flood resiliency for farmers.

“It’s understanding that we have an obligation to not only our family farmers but those that have a stake, that are stakeholders in agriculture…and so it’s essential that we make sure that we keep focused on who we really serve here,” he said.

LaHood said crop insurance, renewable fuel standards, and a good regulatory environment are top-line items in the Farm Bill.

“Particularly in a year like this where we’ve had a lot of extreme weather, we’ve had drought here in the Midwest…I think we have some of the best-run operations anywhere in the country. So again, I think farmers are the best stewards of the land. We need to always look out for how do we help them produce the best products,” he said.

Of course, none of this can move forward if Congress does not pass a budget. If a budget is not passed, the government will shut down on Sept. 30.