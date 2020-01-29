Illinois politicians react to Trump signing USMCA trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lawmakers representing Illinois are speaking out after President Donald Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal Wednesday.

The bipartisan effort is meant to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, designed to strengthen trade with Mexico and Canada. Trump said it was a “colossal victory.”

“After a challenging year and months of tough negotiation, I am glad to see the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement signed into law today,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.). “With this deal, House Democrats delivered trade certainty for today and built a strong trade foundation for tomorrow.”

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos

“While no agreement is ever perfect, the USMCA will serve all Illinoisans – it has the toughest enforcement mechanisms our country has ever seen, expands access to markets for our producers, and has broad support among stakeholders,” the 17th congressional district representative continued. “Finally, we have a trade deal that helps our farmers, workers, and manufacturers alike.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.), who represents the 18th congressional district, also praised the move.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood

“It was an honor to join President Trump this morning for the signing of the USMCA,” he said. “Trade with Mexico and Canada is vital for Illinois, and USMCA is a win for our farmers, manufacturers, small businesses, and workers. In central and west-central Illinois, our producers rely on the open market and free flow of goods to remain competitive in the global economy. USMCA maintains that important relationship, provides needed certainty, and will bolster our strong economy.”

“Today is a victory for America, and I applaud President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for their efforts to strengthen North American free trade,” LaHood continued. “On top of major wins – like the phase one China deal, Japan agreement, and repeal of WOTUS – USMCA will continue to spur optimism and generate economic growth across Illinois and rural America.”