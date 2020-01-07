Illinois Republicans voice spring legislative goals

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. — Downstate Republicans are outlining their 2020 goals as they prepare for the next legislative session.

They’re looking at job creation, ethics reforms, and an overhaul of the Department of Family and Child Services.

State Representative Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) says to expect legislation come to the forefront about vaping, while also saying the House Republican Caucus will also tackle property tax relief.

“We have not proposed something of substance in my opinion, meaning as much as we had put together and worked on in the last fall, that has not been put in the report that we wanted, so there’s much more work to be done on property tax relief for the people of Illinois,” said Rep. Dan Brady.

State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is also weighing in, saying finding assistance for central Illinoisans is a pressing issue.

“It’s absolutely an area that everyone knows about,” said State Sen. Jason Barickman. “I think this is a major driver of why choose to stay or leave Illinois and we’ve got an opportunity in front of us to fundamentally overhaul the property tax system in our state.”

The party is also looking at how to tackle population loss across the state.

“When you talk about around 87,000 people over the last several years of outward migration of individuals from Illinois, that’s going to be something that’s going to blow a big hole in the proposed idea that those graduated income tax is going to be the route to go,” said Rep. Brady.

“I’ve always said that for all of our financial pressures in Illinois if we can put more of our people to work…if we can attract jobs to Illinois…that’s going to help solve a lot of our problems and we should prioritize that,” said State Sen. Barickman.

Governor Pritzker’s State of the State Address is slated for January 29 with the Budget Address set for February 19.

WMBD reached out to Bill Brady (R), Dave Koehler (D), Chuck Weaver (R), Mike Unes (R), Jehan Gordon-Booth (D), Ryan Spain (R), and Keith Sommer (R) for comment as well.

This story will be updated should other lawmakers respond.