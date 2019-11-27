Judge puts temporary hold on McGahn subpoena ruling

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A federal judge has ordered McGahn to appear before Congress in a setback to President Donald Trump’s effort to keep his top aides from testifying. The outcome could lead to renewed efforts by House Democrats to compel testimony from other high-ranking officials, including former national security adviser John Bolton. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge who ordered former White House counsel Donald McGahn to appear before Congress is temporarily delaying the effect of her ruling.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson says in a brief order Wednesday that she needs time to consider the legal issues raised by Justice Department in seeking a longer halt.

Jackson ruled Monday that McGahn must comply with a subpoena for his testimony from the House Judiciary Committee. She rejected the Trump administration’s argument that the president’s top aides should be shielded from congressional questioning.

Democrats want to question McGahn about whether President Donald Trump tried obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The administration wants Jackson’s ruling put on hold until appeals are resolved.

The judge notes that the committee consented to a brief delay.