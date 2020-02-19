Lawmakers respond to Gov. Pritzker’s proposed state budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday proposed a $40.7 billion state budget, his second balanced budget that he said manages the state’s limited resources yet makes investments to benefit the state.

Local and state lawmakers are speaking out.

State Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-Peoria):

The Governor presented a spending plan full of promises based on a hope for passage of $3.6 billion in new taxes; this proposal follows last year’s budget with its 19 new taxes. At some point there has to be an end to adding new taxes when Illinois is already one of the highest-taxed states in the nation. Yet what we heard from the Governor is the need for another tax increase to pay for another year of out-of- control spending. And if he doesn’t get his tax increase, the Governor says he will stop payment on health services, education funding, and other state services. Our state agencies will be held hostage to get his tax increase. We do not need more spending, or more taxes. We need policies to help grow our economy. We need job creation and property tax relief. We need to make the changes necessary to keep people and businesses from leaving our state.” Sen. Weaver

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria):

Overall, I’m pleased with where the governor is proposing we focus our attention fiscally. By prioritizing these initiatives, we are meeting our mandate to provide quality services people can rely on: cleaning up coal ash waste and creating a program to provide access to training for careers in infrastructure and trade industry. Though this is certainly only the beginning of what promises to be a complex negotiation process, I look forward to working with the Pritzker administration to continue improving the lives of Central Illinoisans. Sen. Koehler

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria):

The Governor’s message to legislators tasked with constructing a state budget was clear– voters must approve another damaging income tax increase or budget cuts and service reductions will be imposed throughout Illinois. This is not an appropriate strategy for crafting the state budget, especially when bipartisan, balanced budgets have been passed for the past two years under two different governors. Illinois faces out of control property taxes, population and job loss, and a census that will result in less federal representation for Illinois. Therefore, we need to focus on ideas for growing our jobs and population, not repelling businesses and individuals through increased income taxes.



I will work with Governor Pritzker when he is right, as he was regarding badly needed infrastructure investments. However, I believe the Governor is traveling down the wrong path advocating for further increases to income taxes in Illinois. Ultimately, it will be up to the voters to decide. Until then, it is the responsibility of the General Assembly to craft a bipartisan balanced budget without additional income tax increases. Rep. Spain

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria):

“It is one of the most optimistic budget addresses that we’ve had in about a decade. So I am looking forward to working with the governor and his team to pass a balanced budget that invests in the priorities of this state.” Rep. Gordon-Booth