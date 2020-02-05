Local lawmakers comment on the State of the Union Address

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several local lawmakers gave statements after President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) attended the address with Cindy Ramos, a volunteer advocate with the American Diabetes Association. Bustos said the issues she wanted Trump to address most were healthcare and infrastructure.

“Healthcare would be number one, specifically the cost of healthcare and how it’s hurting so many families, number 2 would be rebuilding our country through a real infrastructure package, just last week we unveiled our package which is a $760 billion 5 year plan to rebuild roads, bridges, docks, dams, rails, mass transit, so I hope the president addresses that as well,” Bustos said.

“The State of the Union should be a unique opportunity to unite Americans. Tonight’s address missed the mark.”

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said getting to listen to the president is one of the biggest privileges he has as a member of congress.

“To me, this is one of the biggest privileges I have as a member of Congress to listen to the president, I did this for four years with President Obama and this is my third time with president trump,” Davis said. “It’s great to have the president come to address the nation, to talk about what his priorities are, and we in Congress have the responsibility to put aside this impeachment mess, let’s make sure we begin today to address the issues that the American people care about, they want bipartisanship, they want cooperation lets show them after tonight instead of just politics.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said President Trump continues to incite violence, hate, and mistrust in our democracy.

“He brought us to the brink of war with Iran. He continues to sow deep divisions by inciting violence, hate, and mistrust in our democracy. He has put Dreamers on notice for deportation. He continues to threaten health care for millions of people with pre-existing conditions. He diverts money from our service members and their families in order to build his big, beautiful wall time and time again. And he put his own personal, political gain ahead of that of the country that he is sworn to ‘preserve, protect, and defend,” Durbin said.

Rep. Darin LaHood said the president laid out a bold message on policies his constituents care about.

“President Trump tonight laid out a bold message focused on policies that constituents of the 18th Congressional District care about deeply. Under his leadership, America secured new trade agreements with Illinois’ four largest export partners, our economy continues to shatter expectations with unemployment at a 50-year low and wages rising, our military has been strengthened, and generational criminal justice reform was enacted. I applaud the President for putting forth a message of a stronger America built off his agenda,” LaHood said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth said that Trump again chose to mislead the American people.

“Rather than attempting to unite our divided nation and present solutions to the serious challenges we face, Donald Trump yet again chose to mislead the American people, claim credit for the work of others and embellish his Administration’s disastrous record. Rather than strengthening our national security, his reckless decisions in recent months have emboldened our adversaries in Syria and resulted in more than 60 American servicemembers being diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries while doing nothing to restrict Iran’s ability to acquire nuclear weapons. For the sake of our national security and the safety of our troops, I sincerely hope that he tones down his rhetoric and replaces his ‘maximum pressure’ strategy for one that recognizes the efficacy—and necessity—of diplomacy,” Duckworth said.

This was President Trump’s final State of the Union Address of his first term.