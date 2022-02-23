PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A doctor from Morton said he’s ready to run for the Statehouse.

Dr. Bill Hauter, a partner with the Associated Anesthesiologist, works mostly with OSF and specializes in pediatric cardiac anesthesia. He’s also an Emergency Physician employed by OSF HealthCare and is on the Tazewell County Board.

Dr. Hauter joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for On the Record this week to discuss his experience on the frontlines during the Pandemic, and how he says he’s ready to make change in Springfield.

“I’ve worked with a lot of COVID patients, I just worked with COVID patients last night on-call,” Dr. Hauter said. “I’ve been seeing this COVID Pandemic firsthand for a long time. It’s real and it’s serious. It’s something that’s been very impactful for me.”

Dr. Hauter said the Pandemic is what motivated him to run for state office.

QUESTION: Are you in favor of COVID-19 vaccines? Are you in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandates?

“I’m in favor of vaccinations. I can make an argument for vaccinations, but I’m very opposed to these vaccination mandates, vaccination passports, mask mandates, lockdowns, school closures, the decision on essential workers, and the business closures,” Dr. Hauter said. “These things have been very divisive and very counter-productive. I think people should consider taking the vaccination but it’s really their decision in the end.”

Dr. Hauter said people being “deeply skeptical” when they’re faced with mandates.

“You say, ‘We’re gonna take away your job or you’re not going to be able to travel or go to school,'” Dr. Hauter said. “It’s counterproductive.”

QUESTION: Where Illinois is at right now, do you think the State is ready to drop masking mandates? Do you think we’re closer to entering this endemic stage?

“I think we are. It’s about time, well past time. It opened up my eyes to what this all is about, and that’s about control and power,” Hauter said.

QUESTION: Lets talk about your priorities if elected into the Statehouse. What are some tangible things you plan to do if elected?

“I’m going to be a conservative voice for change. We need change in Illinois,” Dr. Hauter said. “People are voting one way at the ballot box and they’re voting another way with their feet and leaving the State. We’re having a brain drain and a talent drain of people leaving this State. There’s only one way to stop it and it’s with conservative policies. Not just with taxes but the pension reform, corruption, and crime.”

Dr. Hauter cited the criminal justice reform bill that was passed “in the middle of the night without very much debate.”

“I see that same thing with COVID. It’s a way they’re controlling us. There’s no debate in the legislature, there’s just one man making decisions and I’m very against that. There needs to be some change in Springfield.”

QUESTION: If you become State Representative, would you retire from the healthcare field and go full-time in Springfield?

“I don’t plan on being a career politician. I think it’s very important that this is a part-time job, and it should be a part-time job. I’m not going to take their pension or their benefits. I’m going to continue to work in my community but there’s going to be some balance in my life,” Dr. Hauter said.

Dr. Hauter did say he would take the salary, just not the pension.

“I think you should accept the salary for the work you do, but I think the pension and the benefits are not in line with the part-time job. You should be going down there to serve, not to be a career politician. I think the pension is an obvious example of corruption,” Dr. Hauter said.

Dr. Hauter said he thinks people’s pensions begin to seep into their way of thinking and also the way they vote.

Dr. Hauter is from Morton, Illinois. He’s been married for almost 30 years and has 5 kids, the last child they adopted.

“My wife and I are very active in pro-life issues and with adoption. We helped Keith Sommer, who is a friend of mine, who was the representative for the district I’m running for. I helped him pass adoption reform back in 2015. We saw how adoption was very onerous to internationally adopt,” Dr. Hauter said.

Dr. Hauter’s wife is the Director of the Tazewell County Pregnancy Center, which he calls a “living alternatives” pregnancy center.

Dr. Hauter is running for Illinois’ 87th district. His opponent is current Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. Sheehan has reached out to Burress for an interview in the near future.