BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg recently toured Heartland Community College’s Electric Vehicle Energy Storage Manufacturing (EVES) Training Academy in Bloomington.

Buttigieg sat down with WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for a one-on-one interview on the future of electric vehicles, and a new program the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched to try to make cars and roadways safer.

Buttigieg said he was “really impressed” with the facility.

“One of the big questions with all of this infrastructure investment coming is, do we have the workforce to do all of these jobs? Installation jobs, construction jobs, maintenance jobs, what I see here is a community that’s thinking about not just how to create jobs, but how to prepare people to do those jobs, and turn those jobs into careers,” said Buttigieg.

QUESTION: Kelley Blue Book said electric vehicles cost more than $56,000. What is the federal government doing to make electric vehicles more affordable?

“The averages are a little misleading because they catch those luxury cars on the high-end. You can get a very good electric pickup now starting at about $40,000. But we know that’s still out of reach for a whole lot of families,” Buttigieg said.

“It’s one of the reasons why the President has proposed tax credits to lower that upfront cost, and I was very pleased to see that the governor has led the state in doing the same here in Illinois. You can already save money by owning an electric vehicle. Even though sometimes it’s more expensive upfront, you save on fuel, and you save on maintenance. But we want to bring that price even lower so that everybody can capture those savings,” Buttigieg continued.

QUESTION: Secretary, you just announced that close to 3,000 or more deaths happen on the roadways in the United States each month.

“That’s right.”

QUESTION CONT. What’s the Department of Transportation doing to make cars and roadways safer?

“We put out a National Roadway Safety Strategy because we can’t go on like this. We would never tolerate 3,000 Americans dying in one month on airplanes or trains. We shouldn’t tolerate it on our roadways, either. We need to have safer vehicles, safer speeds, safer drivers, and safer roads,” Buttigieg said.

“There are steps we can take to do all of those things. We have new technologies emerging that can make vehicles safer, if they’re used the right way. We’re also going to be funding the steps that communities can take to make everything from a crosswalk to an interchange safer so that we can have fewer fatal crashes,” he continued.

QUESTION: Do you foresee this model with cars being taken into boats, trains, and planes?

“Eventually, I think we will see more of that. Right now, it’s mostly cars and pickups. We’re starting to see more with heavy-duty vehicles like buses, school buses, trucks. We’re seeing things like passenger ferries starting to move in that direction. It’s going to take longer for aviation, but in the meantime, there are some exciting opportunities with what are called Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), including biofuels that can be produced in this part of the Midwest,” Buttigieg said.

“We’re going to be working with the international community to encourage more use of those SAF (sustainable aviation fuels) even while the industry, in the long run, starts looking to do means of propulsion,” he continued.

Sheehan and Buttigieg also discussed the trucker protests ahead of the Super Bowl. Buttigieg was in town on Feb. 12, the day before the Big Game.

QUESTION: We’ve been seeing all week long, these trucker protests in Canada. The Department of Homeland Security has said we might see that in Los Angeles ahead of the Super Bowl. Are you all aware of what’s going on and what’s being done to make sure that doesn’t happen?

“We’re closely monitoring the situation because anytime somebody takes a step to disrupt or damage the U.S. economy or national security, that has real consequences. Even this action in Canada has made a lot of U.S. autoworkers worse off and in danger, in terms of losing shifts. We don’t want to see any more of that,” Buttigieg said.

“I’m encouraged to see Canada taking steps to resolve the issue. I’m in frequent touch with automakers, Governors from border states, and my counterpart, the Canadian Transport Minister, to talk about getting that issue resolved and hopefully not having those problems going forward,” Buttigieg continued.

QUESTION: Do you have any idea who is funding these protests?

“There are a lot of questions about that. I think there is a lot of information and misinformation operations going on connected to this. Let’s be very clear, these folks do not speak for American truckers. The American Trucking Associations has put out a very powerful statement condemning any action that would undermine U.S. economic or national security,” Buttigieg said.

That statement can be viewed below via Trucking.org, the ATAs website:

“ATA strongly opposes any protest activities that disrupt public safety and compromise the economic and national security of the United States. We held serious concerns about the unintended impact a vaccine mandate would have on our nation’s supply chain and ongoing COVID response efforts, which is why ATA challenged the OSHA rule all the way to the Supreme Court—where we prevailed. We’ll continue to advocate on behalf of our members for policies that enable the industry to keep the supply chain moving, and we’ll do so in ways that do not hinder the safe and timely flow of commerce that everybody depends on.” American Trucking Associations

“It’s important to pay attention to what those truckers, and what the autoworkers have to say at a time like this,” Buttigieg said.