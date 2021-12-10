On The Record: Former pro basketball player running for Congress in Illinois’ 13th District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball player, David Palmer, is now running for Congress.

Palmer works as a retirement planning advisor at Country Financial and lives with his wife and two children in Champaign.

He is now running for Illinois’ 13th congressional district as a Democrat and faces a primary in the spring of 2022 against Nikki Budzinski.

Palmer joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for On the Record, which aired Friday, Dec. 10.

Palmer and Sheehan spoke about Palmer’s priorities in Congress, what he believes are the biggest challenges facing Illinois, and the Democratic primary.

You can see Palmer’s interview above, and learn more about him on his website.

He can also be found on social media at David Palmer For Congress.