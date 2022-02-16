PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R) went On The Record Wednesday morning to share his thoughts on a few different hot-button topics in the country.

Tensions in Ukraine

As tensions remain high in Ukraine, NATO allies may soon be forced to respond with force. Russia announced Wednesday that more of its forces were pulling back from Ukraine’s borders after military exercises.

While negotiations continue, President Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. has yet to see any evidence of Russia’s Claims. According to LaHood, the best way to handle the situation is with force.

“Well, there has to be real consequences for Putin. Let’s remember: Putin is a thug. He is a dictator. He wants to take back the old Soviet Union, and that’s why he’s threatening Ukraine. But we need to be forceful. What worries me is I’m not sure this would be going on if we hadn’t had an epic failure of leadership in Afghanistan last August.” Congressmen Darin LaHood

LaHood said the loss of 13 marines left the United States leaving with its, “tail between our legs.”

“We left 85 billion dollars of military equipment on the ground there. They saw that the Taliban just walked into Kabul and took over,” he said.

LaHood said it seems that the tension has dissipated a little in the last two days. He gives credit to Germany and France for stepping up in the conflict and hopes the world can completely avoid a war in Ukraine.

“That weakness by the Biden Administration has emboldened our adversaries. Whether it’s Putin in Ukraine, or it’s Xi Jinping in Taiwan, or it’s Kim Jong-un in North Korea or the Mullahs in Iran. That’s what’s happening. We have to overcome that weakness. We have to work with our NATO allies. We have to let Putin know there will be severe consequences; economic sanctions, military consequences if and when he invades Ukraine.” Congressmen Darin LaHood

Mask Mandates in Illinois

Illinois’ statewide mask mandate in schools is officially over, at least until an appellate court takes up the pending legal battle. This is due to a powerful panel of state lawmakers voting not to extend Gov. Pritzker’s emergency mask rules any longer.

The bipartisan panel of house and senate lawmakers voted to block Pritzker’s emergency powers to enforce masks in class. This means all 852 school districts statewide can govern themselves in line with a judge’s ruling last week.

According to LaHood, it’s about time. However, the Pritzker administration disagrees, and responded with a statement saying:

“As doctors have said time and again, masks are the best way to preserve in-person learning and keep children and staff safe.” Gov. JB Pritzker

LaHood said any decision that is being made should be made at the local level, and not left up to the state.

“I’ve said this for the last six months: we shouldn’t have any state mandates. It should be decided at the local level. If a local school district in Morton, Washington, or Dunlap wants to make the decision on masks, they ought to do that. My district borders Iowa and Indiana. I look at other states, and how they’ve gotten rid of these mandates, and there has not been a rise when it comes to more healthcare issues or more COVID issues,” he said.

January 6 insurrection

A big topic between republicans right now surrounds the January 6 insurrection at the capitol.

Recently, the Republican National Committee (RNC) called the capitol riots a, “legitimate political discourse.”

A number of GOP senators, including minority leader Mitch McConnell, rebuked the RNC’s resolution to secure both Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger and Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney for their work on the house panel investigating the assault.

LaHood, also, said he disagrees with the RNC’s comments.

“The RNC is made up of the men and women of the Republican National Committee, not members of Congress, and they made their decision to move forward with the censure. In terms of the violence that occurred at the Capitol, I don’t think that’s “legitimate political discourse.” But, I’ll also say this. What I’m focused on is the election of 2022 in November. Winning back the majorities in the House and Senate. I think politics is about the future and not about the past. We as Republicans have a lot of momentum as we go into the November election.” Congresman Darrin LaHood

Upcoming elections

He’s facing a complete change of district, but keeping the same message.

LaHood is now running for Illinois’ newly-drawn 16th District. He said the new district goes all the way up the Wisconsin border and contains Rockford, Dixon, and Galena.

In this upcoming election cycle, LaHood said voters are most concerned about inflation.

“We’re at a 40-year high in inflation right now. A lot of labor shortage issues across the country. Can’t find enough truck drivers, can’t find enough nurses. Mechanics. So that’s a big issue. Then you couple that with what’s going on in Ukraine and Russia, what happened in Afghanistan last summer, and what’s happening at our southern border. There’s a lot of energy and enthusiasm for this year’s election,” he said.