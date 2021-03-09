ON THE RECORD: 18th District Congressional candidate Michael Swanson campaigns for office, but waits for potential legislative district changes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 18th Congressional District candidate Michael Swanson is campaigning on providing a voice for the average American.

In any other year, Swanson would have just picked the 18th District, started getting signatures, filed to run for office, and set out on the campaign trail. With 2020 being a census year, Swanson is unsure which district Bloomington will end up being in.

“Districting is going to be the biggest issue my campaign will have to worry about, up until the General Assembly decides to release that information back to the public. Where we’re at on what we’ve heard through the grapevine so far is we’re expecting about the fall, late fall on when we’ll get the district maps released. That’s the best guess on when we’ll see where Bloomington will end up,” Swanson said.

No matter what district Bloomington ends up in, Swanson is continuing to spread his message.

“Specifically Medicare for all is something on my ticket I want to get done. As healthcare administrative costs are what’s causing global soaring issues and I’m really focused on bringing that back down so people don’t have to worry about getting a hospital bill,” Swanson said. “Medical bankruptcy is the number one form of bankruptcy in the country currently. That’s preventing people from going to see the doctor because they’re worried about the financial consequences. That’s something we have to fix as a country.”

Swanson said he wants to work for working Americans to get guaranteed paid leave, parental leaves for both fathers and mothers, and sick leaves.

“Making sure people have a living wage, making sure people have access to good healthcare. Our kids are taken care of while they’re participating in the economy. there’s a whole disconnect on where we’re at in society today. My platform is looking to make big changes to that. To improve quality of life for the average American,” Swanson said.

Swanson currently lives in Bloomington. He graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a major in aviation management. He grew up in a military family.

Before moving to the Twin Cities he lived in Springfield for a while where he worked at an engineering firm.

Swanson said he wants to bring the working people’s voice back to Congress.

“We’ve only got so many people in the House of Representatives actually working towards that platform. Now we’re seeing politicians are getting elected and going to Congress who aren’t really working on the values everyday working Americans are caring about. Especially when it comes down to, where am I going to get my next paycheck from? Where am I going to get my next meal from?” Swanson said.

Swanson said he hopes the last year has taught Americans a lot and can be a guide going forward.

At the end of the day, he hopes everyone just gets out and votes.

Those interested can find Michael Swanson for Congress on Twitter here.

You can find his website at Swansonforcongress.com.