ON THE RECORD: Rep. Dan Brady says IHSA should handle sports, discusses future of Illinois Speaker of the House chair

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As Illinois remains in Tier 3 mitigations, some lawmakers believe Gov. Pritzker’s persistent mitigations are hurting the State of Illinois.

State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has been one of them.

In November, he said Pritzker’s “continuous stream of mitigation orders” have done “more harm than good.”

Brady backed up those claims on Wednesday’s episode of “On the Record with Matt Sheehan,” but Brady took a more optimistic approach. Brady told Sheehan he hopes the mitigations will soon come to an end after COVID-19 vaccines begin to roll out.

“I am hopeful, as many are, as we start to shift toward the discussion of a vaccine and a vaccine rollout in Illinois,” Brady said. “That is going to be something that’s going to be a positive focus and one I hope is going to reduce, as quickly as possible, these mitigation changes, as well as our numbers.”

Brady represents McLean County and a portion of Livingston County, including a large portion of the Bloomington/Normal metropolitan area. Bloomington is also the headquarters for the IHSA.

Seasons canceled have turned into upset student-athletes, parents, and coaches as mitigations from the governor’s office continues.

Brady said he does understand where Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health are coming from in terms of public health, but he believes the IHSA should be in charge of how sports are handled.

“I receive numerous calls, emails, from frustrated parents, students, coaches, teachers, the public, and the list goes on. Everybody is acting out of the aspect of safety, and what’s best for not only those students but those who are around those students when it comes to sports. I certainly understand that,” Brady said.

Some state lawmakers are calling for the resignation of House Speaker Mike Madigan, but who would take his place?

Brady said it will be up to the Democratic caucus in the House to choose someone to take Madigan’s place.

But Brady said due to the state statute, if the Democratic caucus can’t find a candidate to get behind, Secretary of State Jesse White would take over for the time being.

“[Speaker Madigan] is quickly approaching, if not already there, a status of which his ability to be able to serve as Speaker,” Brady said. “From a standpoint of effectiveness of being Speaker has come into question, but has handicapped, and will continue to handicap him.”

“One thing’s for sure. If they don’t have, the Democrat caucus, a candidate they can be unified behind or at least a couple candidates they can suggest and allot, then by statute it would fall to Secretary of State Jesse White, then he would hold the gavel for a period of time,” Brady added.

Speaker Madigan’s term is set to end on Jan. 13.

The State Journal-Register reported Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) has emerged as a challenger to Madigan.