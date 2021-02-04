ON THE RECORD: Rep LaHood defends Rep. Liz Cheney, denounces Rep. Taylor Greene conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — Wednesday night, House Republicans held a closed-door meeting. One of the main topics was to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) from House Republican leadership.

This comes after Cheney voted to impeach former President Donald Trump. Cheney tweeted the following the morning of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the Capitol, also just one week before placing her vote in favor of impeaching Trump.

While Cheney survived the vote, not every Republican House member was pleased with the outcome.

Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson (R-OH) tweeted out the following in the early hours Thursday morning.

During that meeting, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) said he defended Cheney to keep her in leadership. He spoke exclusively with WMBD the morning after the closed-door House GOP meeting about the discussion.

“Liz Cheney is our third-ranking Republican in the House. She’s a Conservative [and] she’s represented our party well,” LaHood said. “Obviously, she took a vote of consciousness, so we had an internal discussion with Republicans last night about whether she should stay as our third elected Republican.

LaHood said lawmakers had a “good discussion” about Cheney and overwhelmingly voted to keep her in leadership.

“I think Liz has a strong voice in our Republican party, [and] she’s a good conservative. I spoke last night and said ‘I think it sets a bad precedent that someone who takes a vote of conscience should be kicked out of our party,'” LaHood said. “Myself and about 150 other Republicans voted to keep her in the conference, but there were a lot of other people upset with her vote. But we had a good internal discussion, (and) I’m glad she’s staying as our conference chair. She’s gonna have to go back to the voters of Wyoming, defend her vote, and explain why she should have the support of the voters.”

Staying in that realm, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is facing backlash for her behavior.

From spreading conspiracy theories like Qanon, saying the Parkland school shooting was planned, and even hinting that laser beams started California wildfires, LaHood addressed her past behavior and said while he disagrees with it, he does not think it should take her out of her committees.

“All of those conspiracy theories and the statements she made are really disturbing, and I have concerns about them,” LaHood said. “But I think you have to be careful about going back before someone was elected to office and picking out quotes and things that were said. I agree some of these things shouldn’t have been said; they’re disturbing. But to remove someone from their committee’s when they’ve only been here three weeks, for things they said years ago, I think sets a terrible precedent. The Democrats targeting her because of things she said well before she got into office, is not the right tone to set, and I hope we can avoid that.”

According to CBS News, the House will vote Thursday afternoon on removing Greene from her committee assignments.

Recently, LaHood spoke out against Pres. Biden’s executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Bloomberg reports the pipeline would have brought more oil into the U.S. and created 13,000 jobs.

“I think about those 13,000 jobs, but I also think about the Caterpillar equipment that goes to building that pipeline. By the way, it’s already being built,” LaHood said. “I think about the mining equipment, the generators, the engines that Caterpillar produces, and those 13,000 workers. Most of those are blue-collar workers building that pipeline. That pipeline goes down from Canada all the way down to Texas.”

LaHood said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supports the Keystone Pipeline and is “very upset” about Biden’s decision.

“When President Biden talks about creating jobs and bringing back our economy, why would you do that on day one, when, again, you’re hurting blue-collar workers, hurting companies like Caterpillar?” LaHood questioned.

Turning the tables, LaHood said the pipeline would allow the United States to become “energy independent,” and not have to rely on oil from the Middle East and other parts of the world.

“This is good for our country when it comes to energy production and helping people work. That’s why I’m opposed to what President Biden did,” LaHood said.

LaHood also announced he will serve on the House Ways and Means subcommittees for Trade & Select Revenue.

“On these key subcommittees, I intend to provide Central and West-Central Illinois with an important seat at the table to help shape policy on kitchen table issues that benefit our hard-working communities,” LaHood said.

The Ways and Means Committee is the oldest committee of the U.S. Congress. It holds jurisdiction over revenue on tariffs, trade agreements, and the debt of the country.