PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With more than 30 years of experience at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff Lower is running for another term.

Sheriff Lower joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for this week’s On the Record.

Sheriffs in Central Illinois have decided to retire after this term. Brian Asbell in Peoria County, Fulton County’s Jeff Standard, and McLean County’s Jon Sandage are all not running for another term.

Sheriff Lower said his time as sheriff isn’t over yet.

“Tazewell County’s my home. The sheriff’s office is my home. I’ve been there 33 years. I just feel that I’m not ready to go. I’ve been given a good career, and a lot of good training, and I’m still in the process of learning the job completely. I’m just not ready to leave,” Lower said.

Lower’s first stint with the sheriff’s office was in 1988. He started as a volunteer deputy.

“I worked for Bradley University Police for about a year and a half, and got hired as a deputy, and have been at the sheriff’s office since about 1991,” Lower added.

Lower said the sweeping criminal justice reform bill caused a lot of challenges for his department.

“First and foremost, it’s been all the unfunded mandates. We had no real input into the changes. The bill was basically a conglomeration of a bunch of failed bills that were just put together and passed in the middle of the night,” Lower said. “We really weren’t given any voice in it. Now, we’re trying to pick up the pieces and follow the mandates, follow the law. It’s been challenging.”

Legislators have been vocal that they worked with law enforcement on the provisional changes. However, Lower said he was not part of those conversations at all.

“I am on the legislative committee for the sheriff’s association. The sheriff’s association did have input on the trailer bills and some of the changes, which have been helpful,” Lower said. “After the fact, there have been some positive changes, but we still have a long ways to go.”

The SAFE-T bill wasn’t the only challenge his department has faced. Like everyone else, the pandemic caused some major headaches for the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been the uncertainty and trying to manage, through a lot of uncertain times, manpower shortages. The uncertainty of illness. Trying to manage the Jail. The Jail has been huge,” Lower said. “I have a wonderful staff that does a fantastic job. I think we’ve learned from it.”

When it comes to the criminal challenges Tazewell County is facing, Lower said illegal drugs are the main problem.

“It’s constant, and it’s getting worse,” Lower said. “The legalization of marijuana has opened the floodgates for methamphetamine and heroin. It was on a downtrend, now it seems to be going back up.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Lower decided not to enforce Governor JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home executive order. Looking back, two years later, Lower said he’d do it all over again.

“I’m a constitutional officer. I took an oath to uphold the constitution, and I take that very seriously. I believe what he was doing was unconstitutional, and I refused to enforce it,” Lower said.

Currently, Lower is running unopposed.

Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman said political parties have until August 31 to “slate” a candidate for offices they have vacant on the ballot. Lower is running as a Republican.