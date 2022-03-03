PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — All six statewide offices in Illinois have candidates vying for those spots in this year’s election.

Republican State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Normal) is campaigning for Secretary of State.

He sat down with WMBD’s Matt Sheehan during On the Record and said he is looking to replace Jesse White after White announced his retirement.

QUESTION: In 2001 you were first sworn in as State Representative. Now, more than 20 years later, you’re taking strides to achieve a new role. What led you to this decision?

“It’s an office I’ve always aspired to. From my background in county government, like the McLean County Coroner, and dealing with so many things from organ tissue donations, distracted driving issues, and teen driving,” Brady said. “Once I stepped on the stage in Springfield, I began a relationship with Secretary White from the standpoint of State Representative and working with him on legislation.”

Brady said other issues they tackled are insurance, senior services, and an organ tissue donation program.

“16 and 17-year-old, new drivers, have the ability to be part of the donor registry with the parent consent opt-out for them,” Brady said.

QUESTION: A complaint many Americans have when they go to the DMV is about the wait times. As Secretary of State, how would you work to make the office more efficient?

“One of the things we have to do is look at the technology side of things. We have close to 100 DMVs across the State of Illinois. [Let’s look] at how they can be upgraded. We have sections of the Secretary of State’s Office that are on different systems of technology when it comes to computerization, that can’t even talk to each other,” Brady said. “Upgrade is very important. Whatever we can do, deal with how we can integrate systems and make them more efficient. We have apps, which are going to play a big part in technology.”

“We cut through the red tape and deal with the services [people] truly need. The Secretary of State’s Office touches more daily lives than any other executive branch office. The biggest part is the driver services,” Brady continued.

Brady said he has been “crisscrossing across this big state” as he continues to prepare for the filing period, which starts March 7.

“From County chairman to precinct committee people in the Republican Party, to voters out there. You do that by connecting with them and getting in the areas they live,” Brady said.

QUESTION: One thing people might not think of when they hear ‘Secretary of State’ is that you would be the “chief librarian” of the State. What do you think of Illinois’ current library systems, and what would you change there?

“Yes, and the Secretary of State is the chief record-keeper of the State of Illinois. It’s much more than just an honorary title,” Brady said. “One of the things I’d like to do is expand with a task force from the State Board of Higher Education, Board of Education, and the Library associations across the state. Looking together at what we can do, digital-wise, to improve what we have in the libraries.”

Brady said focusing on libraries receiving grants is an important task as well.

“How do we work with and talk about a satellite system that libraries can be a part of for the Secretary of State’s Office. When people come to those libraries, what can they do digitally that might help them with the Secretary of State’s Office once they’re already in a facility,” Brady said.

QUESTION: You’ve said you want to enhance services for older adults. How would you do that?

“One of the recent pieces of legislation I had was dealing with seniors and defensive driving and giving them the opportunity, through the National Safety Council and insurance companies, the ability to take defensive driving courses online and at their own pace,” Brady said. “And in this environment of COVID, in a safe environment.”

“The other way is, how are we going to improve those facilities that they come in contact with? Why are seniors, just because of age, being told they have to take a test every year for a renewal? That probably causes more heartburn or concerns. I talk with seniors across the State of Illinois, and they tell me, ‘I don’t have a blemish or ticket on my record.’ Then the safety features of the vehicle service facilities themselves and the locations. I have a plan for that as well,” Brady continued.

QUESTION: Just before Christmas last year, you came out in opposition against a satanic holiday display at the Illinois State Capitol. You said if you’re elected Secretary of State that you would see if there’s a way, through legislation, to make sure this wouldn’t happen again. I want to hear your thoughts on this statement, and see if there are any updates on the steps you’d take to take down the display.

“When you talk about ‘backing the blue’ and law enforcement, the Secretary of State’s office is in charge of the facilities of the Capitol grounds. They have their own police division, security division, and sworn officers division. They also have a road investigators division and a bomb division, believe it or not,” Brady said.

“Looking at the particular facilities and how we protect the right of free speech, but we balance where those types of articles should be placed. Is there some other location other than the ‘hub’ of the State Capitol? It causes a lot of different concerns. I would be looking at where else we can respect the First Amendment right and free speech, but also looking at safety and the flow of traffic,” he continued.

Brady said he would also look into how certain articles or displays brought into the Capitol would potentially inhibit the function and role of government.

“Protests follow, some have objections and some have support, so I don’t know if that Rotunda right there is the best place for it,” Brady said.

QUESTION: Aurora Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin announced a slate of Republicans for the six statewide offices. He named your primary opponent, John Milhiser, in his slate. Is there a current candidate for governor that you’re aligning with?

“The slate was not Mayor Irvin’s choices. There are other people behind there, the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ and they’re pulling the strings. That’s politics. But when you talk about a slate, I haven’t found in my travels where people like the idea that it’s told to them, ‘these are your choices.’ That’s the whole purpose of a primary is that you have other choices, talk to other people, and meet other candidates,” Brady said.

“If the candidates aren’t out there meeting the people, I think they’re doing a great disservice to the voters. Yes, it’d be nice to have endless financial means, but we’ve learned in Virginia and other races over the years that sometimes it’s not the money that wins in politics. Sometimes it’s good ideas, sometimes it’s hard work, and sometimes it’s a candidate who relates to the people. That’s what I bring to the table, and that’s what I’m going to keep campaigning hard on across the state,” Brady continued.

QUESTION: You mentioned that “Wizard of Oz” idea, I want to pick your brain on that. Ken Griffin donated $20 million towards Irvin’s campaign, what’s your response to that and the “big money” that’s playing a role in this Illinois election?

“I think big money is something taking over politics, which is sad,” Brady said. “But you have to have the money to survive and get your message out. As far as who’s truly behind it all and writing the checks and making these donations, I don’t think it plays very well across the State of Illinois. As far as Mr. Griffin goes, I’ve never met him. But I certainly understand his desire for good government, low taxes, efficiency in government, and I share all those things. I sure wish I would have had the opportunity to talk to him about it.”

Rep. Brady is set to face former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser in the Republican Primary come June.

On the Democratic side, three candidates have emerged. Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, and 17th Ward Alderman David Moore.

Sheehan has contacted Milhiser, Valencia, Giannoulias, and Moore for future interviews.