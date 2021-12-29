On the Record: Why Rep. Rodney Davis chose Congress over governor’s race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) is running for re-election, just in a different district now.

Rep. Davis currently represents the 13th district. If he wins re-election in November 2022, he will be the Representative for the 15th District.

Reports were circling that Rep. Davis would run for Governor. Ultimately, that didn’t happen. Here’s why.

“I want to chair the House Administation Committee when Republicans take over the majority again after this November election,” Rep. Davis said. “Eventually, I’m on track in a few terms to make a play to chair the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I would think that would be a boom to the Peoria and Bloomington area.”

Rep. Davis said before he announced his campaign for IL-15, he was waiting to see what the legislative maps would look like.

“When the Democrats are in charge of drawing the political battlefield, I had to wait to see what the battlefield looked like to decide what the next move was. I wasn’t ready to leave public service yet, so I didn’t rule anything out,” Rep. Davis said.

