PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many candidates across the country are hoping for Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, other are not.

During On the Record, WMBD’s Matt Sheehan asked Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) if he hopes to receive Trump’s endorsement, or if he’s already received Former Vice President Mike Pence’s endorsement. Here’s how the conversation went.

Question: Republican candidates across the country are hoping for, and some receiving, President Trump’s endorsements. Is this something you hope to get?

LAHOOD: “I’m working hard in the 16th Congressional District. The good news is, I keep Central Illinois in that. I’ve had a lot of people endorse me in this race, we’ll see what happens on other endorsements. We’re working hard on the endorsement of the people in my District. I hope to achieve that in the June Primary.”

Question: You’re hosting Vice President Mike Pence for a dinner in late June. Tell us about that.

LAHOOD: “We’re having our Peoria/Tazewell Republican Lincoln Day Dinner on June 20th. We invited Vice President Mike Pence, I’m excited to have him. He’s a Midwesterner. Was former Governor of Indiana, Former Vice President. I have immense support for Vice President Mike Pence, and we’re excited to have him here. It’s right before the Primary on June 28th. Excited to have his support in my race. I think we’ll have a great crowd at the event.”

This segment aired Friday, May 27, during WMBD News at 4.