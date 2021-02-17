State Sen. Sally Turner looks to continue Bill Brady’s legacy, focus on recovering from COVID-19 pandemic

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Jan. 25 State Sen. Sally Turner was nominated to become State Senator for Illinois’ 44th District to replace Bill Brady.

During On the Record, Senator Turner said her main focus now is helping the State recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I appreciate the trust that the party has placed in me in central Illinois, there’s a lot of fine people out there we represent,” Turner said. “On the highest list, is in regard to COVID. Not only the delinquency of getting shots in arms, but the burden that has put on our communities.”

Former State Senator Bill Brady was in the role for 18 years. Senator Turner said she wants to continue his legacy. She said there’s not necessarily anything she would change from what Brady did.

“Bill, fantastic guy. I still talk to him weekly to make sure I can continue what he started in regards to grants and things of that nature continue to get followed through with,” Turner said. “He was really invested in our community in many ways. Serving as a Senator, he did a fantastic job. I appreciate him continuing to hold my hand as we walk through this.”

“I think Bill represented our communities really well. It’s hard with COVID to go out and meet and greet people right now. We’ve done a few things, I was up in Tazewell County last Friday and met some of the elected officials there and did a little tour in regard to Abraham Lincoln and some things he did in Tazewell County.”

Turner was supposed to go to McLean County Monday but that event was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Turner said another focus she has is to combat the rise in natural gas prices in her district.

“We’ve had several villages in our district reach out to both myself and Representative Tim Butler, I just want them to know we are digging in deep and trying to find out what the cause and remedy is for the individuals in those villages. It’s just a terrible for the cost to increase so much and us to have our hands tied.”

The Impeachment trial of Former President Trump wrapped up over the weekend. State Senator Turner said it’s time for the country to move on and come together.

“I’m glad it’s over with. I don’t want to focus on that part any longer. I want to see our government pick up the pieces, move on, and do what we need to do for the citizens of the United States and the citizens of Illinois. This is something that has prohibited us from moving on and having action that needs to get done, especially in regard to COVID.”

“Take me two, three, five years down the road. What do you hope to have accomplished in this role?” Sheehan asked.

Turner said the biggest thing is getting to know her constituents in a broader base.

She was Logan County Clerk for 24 years.

“It was a fantastic job, and I got to meet all kinds of people in different taxing districts. Parks, schools, libraries, townships, road districts. Everyone is impacted by those individual districts,” Turner said.

Turner said she wants to bring the issues that come from those smaller districts, to bring them to a State level for legislation if needed.

