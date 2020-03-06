Pence: 21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

Politics

by: RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Deborah Birx

Vice President Mike Pence with President Donald Trump and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, speaks during a coronavirus briefing with Airline CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people on a cruise ship being held off San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus.

He also urged older Americans to “use caution” in planning any cruise ship vacation.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Pence said the government is planning to bring the Grand Princess cruise ship into a “non-commercial port” where all the passengers and crew will be tested.

Those who need to be quarantined will be quarantined and those who need treatment will get treatment.

There are more than 3,500 people on the ship, counting passengers and crew.

Pence said 19 of those who tested positive were crew members and two were passengers.

“We would ask elderly Americans to use caution in planning a cruise vacation,” Pence said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Gimme Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter"

lift assist charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "lift assist charge"

children's author

Thumbnail for the video titled "children's author"

Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview"

Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepping for Daylight Saving Time"

Morton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News