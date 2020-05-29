Breaking News
Fired police officer Derek Chauvin charged with murder in George Floyd’s death
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

President Trump says U.S. will terminate relationship with World Health Organization

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump held a news conference in the Rose Garden Friday afternoon.

President Trump announced that the United States would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) and redirecting the federal funs to “deserving organizations concerned with world health needs.”

“China has control over WHO,” he said.

The president also announced measures the U.S. would be taking against China. 

According to the president, the U.S. would ban “certain foreign nationals from China” and update the State Department’s travel advisory to Hong Kong. 

After making the short announcements, Trump departed without taking any questions from reporters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News