Rep. LaHood defends voting “no” on January 6 Commission, says ongoing investigations are enough

FILE – In this Jan. 6. 2021, file photo, people storm the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) is defending his decision to vote against a proposed bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection.

The 9/11-style commission would be split evenly between the parties with five Democrats and five Republicans.

“There are multiple investigations going on. I’m satisfied those will be good at getting to the bottom of what happened. If for some reason those five or six different groups can’t get the answers we need, I’m open-minded at a later time doing a commission,” LaHood said.

The insurrection is being investigated by the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration. LaHood also said the Office of the Architect of the Capitol received $10 million to look into security vulnerabilities.

He said he supported the ongoing investigations and the 445 individuals arrested so far by the DOJ should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill) voted for the commission, which passed the House of Representatives 252-175. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) opposes the commission. It faces an uphill battle in the Senate as it needs 10 Republican votes to pass.