Rodney Davis recognizes local NAACP leader

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) One of Illinois’ NAACP leaders is getting recognition in the nation’s capital Friday.

Teresa Haley is the president of Springfield’s NAACP. She won the activist of the year award at this year’s image awards.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) took some time on the house floor this morning to recognize her for her leadership.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Theresa in an effort to bring national recognition to the 1908 race riot site in Springfield by declaring the site a national monument. Ultimately, the riots that occurred at that site played an integral role in the formation of the NAACP in 1909.” Davis said.

Haley is also the first female president of the NAACP Illinois state conference.