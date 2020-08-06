Stoller campaign says Throneburg violates own standards, Throneburg responds

FILE – In this March 18, 2014 file photo, voters cast their ballots in Hinsdale, Ill. Illinois election officials voted Monday, MOV. 20, 2017, to remain in a controversial multi-state voter registration database, but critics who raised questions about inaccuracies and security vowed to take the fight to the state Legislature.For weeks, advocates and top Illinois Democrats, including both U.S. senators, have urged election officials to withdraw from the Kansas-run Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Win Stoller campaign called out Independent challenger Marcus Throneburg Wednesday saying he was “violating his own principles,” but Throneburg responded to address the concerns.

In a press release, the Stoller campaign said Throneburg sent out a fundraising appeal with a list of his ethical standards as a candidate, which include “admitting mistakes; direct with hard truths; communicate authentically, and invite accountability.” The Stoller campaign accused Throneburg of violating these standards by voting in the Democratic Primary on March 17.

“Marcus Throneburg just sent voters a list of his principles and in the same week violated those same principles the ﬁrst time he faced heat in this election,” said Stoller campaign manager Karen Disharoon. “Marcus Throneburg did not admit his mistake, was not direct with hard truths, did not communicate authentically, and is ducking accountability for his failure to determine basic rules to get on the ballot.”

On Sunday, Throneburg canceled a scheduled Facebook Live session saying, “I am spending several days focused on family time, as well as reading and reﬂection, so I will not be doing a Facebook Live video this evening.”

The Stoller campaign said Throneburg failed to level with voters and neglected to remove fundraising pleas from his website.

The press release reads:

In a statement Wednesday, Throneburg responded to the criticisms of his opponent’s campaign, saying his tax dollars fund the primary election in Illinois, and as an independent voter, he was simply exercising his right to vote and determining who he wanted to see on the general election ballot.

Throneburg said the reason he canceled the Facebook Live session was because he scheduled the outing with his family over a year ago and did not want to break that obligation.

“The press release from the Stoller campaign attempts to portray me as dishonest,” Throneburg said. “I am an imperfect person, but I am not dishonest. I have spent my life in the 37th District and there are thousands of people here who could have told them that.”

The full response reads:

My tax dollars help fund the primary election in Illinois, so as an independent voter I have always pulled a ballot to have a say in which candidates I would like to see on a general election ballot. In 2016 I pulled a Republican ballot. This year it was a Democratic ballot. That information was fully available when Judge Pallmeyer conveyed her order, giving me the opportunity to seek to serve the people of the 37th District as an Independent. As to other items included in the press release; My wife, three boys, and I, are currently out of town spending time with my wife’s family; something that was scheduled over a year ago. I canceled a Facebook Live session so I could focus my attention on family. I appreciate the Stoller campaign keeping an eye on my Facebook page and invite them to watch this coming Sunday at 8 p.m. The press release from the Stoller campaign attempts to portray me as dishonest. I am an imperfect person, but I am not dishonest. I have spent my life in the 37th District and there are thousands of people here who could have told them that. I have always spoken honorably of Mr. Stoller as a person throughout this campaign, based on the words of mutual acquaintances. That will continue. Politics does not have to be this way. Marcus Throneburg

Both candidates are competing for Illinois State Senator representing the 37th district.

