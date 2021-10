SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued an Executive Order on Friday ordering daycare workers statewide to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

More than 55,000 daycare center staff will be required to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 3, 2021, and a second dose by Jan. 3, 2022.