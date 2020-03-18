Voters make their congressional candidate choices ahead of November

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several U.S. House district seats are up for grabs in November and central Illinois voters have taken to the polls to push for their candidates.

For Illinois’ 13th congressional district, Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan will face U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) in the general election. She previously ran against Davis in the 2018 election and narrowly lost, picking up 49.6% of the votes.

Dirksen Londrigan was up against Stefanie Smith to be the Democratic candidate. Dirksen Londrigan received more than 77% of the votes.

Republican Esther Joy King will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) for the 17th congressional district. Joy King won 65.2% of the votes against Republican challenger William Fawell.

In Illinois’ 105th legislative district, incumbent State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Normal) faced fellow Republican challenger David Paul Blumenshine. Brady received approximately 63.7% of the votes. Brady will face Democratic challenger Chemberly Cummings in November.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.