Possible metal shavings cause Schnucks in Bloomington to recall beef cubed steak

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Beef cubed steak sold Friday, Dec. 13 at the Bloomington Schnucks is being recalled.

The store is located at 1701 East Empire Street.

The store’s media release says the product may contain metal shavings and that customers who purchased this produced with the Dec. 17, 2019 sell-by date should return it to the store for a full refund.

The release adds that no reported illnesses or injuries have been reported at this time and that this is an isolated incident.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

