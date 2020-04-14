PPS announces post-holiday meal distribution schedule for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School district has established multiple food distribution sites across the city based off high schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the week of April 13 – 17, meals will be served:
- Tuesday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Regularly, these distribution sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any child 18 years old and younger can pick up meals at these sites.
- Richwoods High School, 6301 N. University St.
- Mark Bills Middle School, 6001 N. Frostwood Pkwy.
- Hines Primary School, 4603 Knoxville Ave.
- Jamieson School, 2721 W Richwoods Blvd.
- Rolling Acres Middle School, 5617 N. Merrimac Ave.
- The Greater Peoria YMCA, 7000 N. Fleming Ln.
- Peoria High School, 1615 North North St.
- Lincoln K-8 School, 700 Mary St.
- Maude Sanders Primary, 1907 W. Forrest Hill Ave.
- Roosevelt Magnet School, 1704 W. Aiken Ave.
- Glen Oak Community Learning Center, 2100 N. Wisconsin Ave.
- First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Rd.
- Salvation Army, 2903 W. Nebraska Ave.
- Manual High School, 811 S. Griswold St.
- Valeska Hinton, 800 W. Romeo B. Garrett Ave.
- Calvin Coolidge Middle School, 2708 W. Rohmann Ave.
- Harrison Community Learning Center, 2727 West Krause Ave.
- South Side Community Center, 1618 S. Laramie St.