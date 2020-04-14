PPS announces post-holiday meal distribution schedule for students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School district has established multiple food distribution sites across the city based off high schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the week of April 13 – 17, meals will be served:

Tuesday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, April 17, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Regularly, these distribution sites will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Any child 18 years old and younger can pick up meals at these sites.