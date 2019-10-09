PPS awarded $3 million grant

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools has been awarded its second multimillion-dollar federal grant of the month, titled “Lights On, Peoria.”

PPS received a $3,475,172 School Climate Transformation Grant. The grant will be distributed between Richwoods, Peoria High, and Manual. The federal grant will allow PPS to fill in gaps of support for high school students residing in the city’s Opportunity Zones.

“We look to really just dig down deep and get those additional supports for children who are in the greatest need,” Richwoods principal Brett Elliott said.

The purpose of the School Climate Transformation grant is to ensure a safe and supportive school climate, which plays a critical role in the success of a student. Students at each of the three high schools will receive different interventions based on the needs of that particular school.

“This grant for students residing in the city of Peoria’s Opportunity Zones is about reaching and connecting with our most vulnerable students and igniting a fire for their success,” said Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Superintendent of Schools. “Together, we must give each one of these students a fighting chance to become responsible, successful and happy adults.”

The grant will also help provide positive weekend experiences for students.

“They’re ready for opportunities, and some of these opportunities have to happen outside of school,” Elliott said.