Central Illinois participating in Drug Take-Back Day

PEORIA, Ill. — Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day and Central Illinois is participating.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

On the day, participating locations nationwide will be providing a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

For the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during Take-Back Day.

Locations:

BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, 305 S. East St. Bloomington IL 61701

MCLEAN COUNTY SHEFIFF’S OFFICE , 104 W. Front St.

NORMAL POLICE DEPARTMENT, 100 E.Phoenix Av. Normal IL

MCLEAN POLICE DEPARTMENT, 110 S. Main St. McLean IL, 61754

Central Illinois Walmart, Canton: 2071 N. Main St.

Central Illinois Walmart, Pontiac: 1706 W. Reynolds St.

PEORIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, 600 SW Adams Peoria IL 61602

EAST PEORIA FIRE DEPARTMENT, 201 W. Washington St. East Peoria IL, 61611

PEKIN POLICE DEPARTMENT, 111 South Capitol St. Pekin IL, 61554

MORTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, 375 W. Brichwood St. Morton IL, 61550

CLINTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, 118 Washington St. Clinton IL, 61727

Kroger Pharmacy, 9219 N. Lindbergh Dr. Peoria IL, 61615

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE – METAMORA, 1265 Lourdes Rd. Metamora IL, 61548

A complete list of take back locations can be found by clicking here.