Prince Philip dead at age 99, what this means for the Queen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Across the pond, a nation is in mourning for the next eight days.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip passed away at Windsor Castle early Friday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff.

The longest serving royal consort in British history, Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years. He was known for attending environmental and youth charity events, and retired from official duties at 95.

He was a father of four and grandfather to Princes William and Harry.

“He was reportedly the only man who could make her laugh and the only man that she would truly relax and be herself with,” said Jacqueline Gilliam Fairchild, owner of Her Majesty’s English Tea Room in Dunlap.

Fairchild said the Prince enjoyed a good cup of coffee and Boddington beer, while the Queen likes her tea and a Dubonnet and gin drink.

“I think he will go down as the man behind her. Not only did they talk about and discuss, he helped her with running the country. As as she did, you know every morning she would get the Red Box and the Red Box would have her assignments of which she was to do and they would discuss these things,” she said.