Proposed Peoria ordinance to help homeowners stay in homes

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria City Council is looking at a proposed ordinance to help homeowners stay in their homes, which will help keep neighborhoods lively and less dilapidated.

Essentially the idea would slap a fee onto mortgage lenders for all the vacant property that it holds.

It’s in an effort to inspire lenders to work with people instead of foreclosing on properties.

The vacant property fee is $300 twice a year and if the lender fails to register a vacant property the fee is $750.

Peoria City Council has a special meeting this Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m.